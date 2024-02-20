AccuWeather: Spring Preview This Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An early taste of Spring this week says AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson.

The high Tuesday forecast to be 50.

Highs into the 50s on Wednesday, and rain not snow on Thursday.

It cools down briefly for the weekend, but then another warmup come Sunday and Monday.

Normal highs are 40 to 42 between now and next Monday.

They’ve measured 13.4 inches of snow for the season at the airport weather station, over 17 inches below normal.

Meteorological Winter ends on February 29.