NWS: Winter Storm Watch, AccuWeather: Stand By for More Snow
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AccuWeather says we’re going to be dealing with another snow event early Monday morning through Tuesday morning.
3 to 6 inches of new snow is expected during that period of time.
Freezing rain could also mix in Monday night.
Snow parking bans are already up for Plain and Lake Townships.
Winter Storm Watches are going into effect for much of Ohio.
The watch for Stark, Summit, Wayne and Portage Counties is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
And the Winter Storm Watch for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties is in effect from late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.
For the latest on the weather, traffic conditions and more on Monday morning, tune to 1480 WHBC radio and whbc.com for Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook.
And check the School Closings page for the latest delays and cancellations.