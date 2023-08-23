AccuWeather: Storm Threat Around, Retreating for Nice Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A thunderstorm threat starting Wednesday afternoon and staying with us for a few days.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says there’s a largely nice weekend on the other side of this disturbance moving in from the north and west.

It’ll produce showers especially Wednesday night, but with the threat of storms with possible downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts.

Saturday and Sunday will be comfy and mainly dry with highs in the 70s.

Why are we getting these storms?

Bob says we’re stuck in this battle between the “heat dome” just to our west and the cooler, drier air in the East.