      Weather Alert

AccuWeather: Stuck in Cloudy, Humid, Rainy Weather Pattern

James Krivanek
Jul 13, 2021 @ 4:55am
Canton protest during severe thunderstorm at East Tusc and Cherry Ave. in 2020.(WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re in a weather pattern that doesn’t look to change any time soon.

Warm, not hot, but humid with clouds and thunderstorms.

Some of those storms have been bringing heavy rain.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says we’re stuck between two upper level ridges of high pressure, with a constant flow of sticky air from the southwest.

Bob says we might get a bit of a break from it this weekend.

