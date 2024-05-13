AccuWeather Summer Forecast: A Hot One, Average Rainfall

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Last year, the temperature never reached 90 at the CAK weather station.

Based on the AccuWeather Summer forecast, we’re likely to be much closer to the average of 11 “hot” days each year.

Meteorologist Bob Larson says it’ll be two to four degrees warmer than normal for Meteorological Summer which is June through August.

And Bob says precipitation will be closer to normal, where last Summer we were quite wet.

He says dry air in the Southwest will make for a toasty season across the country.

He’s also predicting an active hurricane season.