      Weather Alert

AccuWeather Summer Prediction: Wetter June, Heat on by August

Jim Michaels
May 17, 2021 @ 6:43am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AccuWeather has come out with their summer weather preview, and it looks like a continued gradual warm up until we get some extended hot weather in late July or August.

Senior Meteorologist Dale Mohler says June may average below normal.

There will be warm days, but they predict a lot of frontal systems moving through as well, cooling things down and bringing precipitation each time.

It’s a pattern somewhat like last summer.

