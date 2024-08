CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 175th Stark County Fair opens Tuesday and continues through Labor Day.

So what will the weather be like?

Certainly warmer than it’s been this week says AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson.

He sees highs in the 80s for the entire fair.

Look for more humidity though.

Looks like a thunderstorm threat next Thursday, but there’s still time.