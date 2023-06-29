AccuWeather: Warm, Humid, Storm-Chances 4th Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not the “beautiful” blue-sky weekend we had over Memorial Day.

But AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says if you like it warm and humid, the July 4th weekend will be perfect.

High temperatures throughout the weekend will be in the 80s, though the warmest day is Friday at 87.

And as the weekend goes along, the humidity creeps back in, making for a daily chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Bob says the wildfire smoke should be out of here by Friday or Saturday.