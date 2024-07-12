AccuWeather: Warm Summer So Far, Especially Compared to Last Year

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With more 90-degree-plus weather in the AccuWeather forecast, it’s going down so far as a very warm Summer.

Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says it’s not unusual, given that it’s mid July.

The normal high at the Akron Canton Airport weather station right now is 85.

After July 21, that normal high begins to slowly drop.

We hit 90-degrees or higher at the airport on five days in June and one so far in July.

A few times in June we reached 94.

The high Monday is forecast at this time at 91.

In 2023, the temperature never reached 90.