AccuWeather: Warmer But Rainy Thanksgiving

Jim Michaels
Nov 24, 2021 @ 5:53am
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After a winterlike start to Thanksgiving Week, we’re in for a two-day warm-up starting on Wednesday.

But it’ll be accompanied by rain starting late Wednesday night into the holiday, says AccuWeather.

That rain won’t amount to much and should taper off by the end of the day Thursday.

It could end as a bit of snow Thursday night.

Meteorologists are keeping an eye on a possible Alberta Clipper setting up late Saturday night into Sunday, producing a light accumulation.

That’s still iffy; but it will be cold Friday through Sunday.

