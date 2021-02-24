      Weather Alert

AccuWeather: Warmest Day Since Mid-December

Jim Michaels
Feb 24, 2021 @ 6:27am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You have to like the forecast high of 53 on Wednesday, but it may not feeel like 53.

AccuWeather says winds today will take the RealFeel temp down into the low 40s.

Still, it will be the warmest day since December 12.

The normal high for this time of year is 39.

There’s no additional snow in the forecast for at least the next five or six days.

Temps: making it into the 40s for the first time in over a month on Tuesday.

The airport high was 43.

