AccuWeather: Wind, Cold to Follow Rain

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After the rain is out of here, we’ve got more weather changes in store on Wednesday.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson says with a cold front moving through, it’ll be a windy day with temperatures eventually falling into the 30s.

And it’ll feel like the 20s.

That’s the predicted AccuWeather Real Feel.

That makes for a cold day Thursday with a high of just 38.

But temps will quickly rebound: to 50 Friday and in the mid 50s Saturday.

And looking ahead, it appears a steadier winter pattern sets in starting next Wednesday.