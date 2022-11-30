AccuWeather: Wind, Cold to Follow Rain
November 30, 2022 7:50AM EST
(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After the rain is out of here, we’ve got more weather changes in store on Wednesday.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson says with a cold front moving through, it’ll be a windy day with temperatures eventually falling into the 30s.
And it’ll feel like the 20s.
That’s the predicted AccuWeather Real Feel.
That makes for a cold day Thursday with a high of just 38.
But temps will quickly rebound: to 50 Friday and in the mid 50s Saturday.
And looking ahead, it appears a steadier winter pattern sets in starting next Wednesday.