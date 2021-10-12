AccuWeather Winter Forecast: More Cold, Snow
STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AccuWeather is out with its Winter 2021-22 Forecast, and it looks to be colder with more snow this season.
There will be a weak La Nina in place.
But AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson says cold air from Canada will be finding its way down to our area more often this winter.
He says in January we’ll see the most cold and snow.
But he expects we’ll see some of that cold air in November.
Last season, the Akron Canton Airport recorded 48.6 inches of snow, which is just over an inch above normal.
So enjoy this warm weather week as much as you can.
It looks like we’ll be paying for it.