AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold

By Jim Michaels
October 28, 2022 8:30AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter.

That’s just above the average.

Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.

But AccuWeather Meteorologist John Feerick says don’t put the snow blower in storage.

He says we will have enough snow events.

Even the lake-effect snow machine is predicted to be tamped down a bit.

Average seasonal snowfall at the airport is 47.2 inches.

