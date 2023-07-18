ACH Opens Pediatric Behavioral Health Center in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Children’s Hospital has been offering behavioral health services for kids and teens since 2004.

Now those services are available in Canton.

Starting Tuesday, a regional pediatric behavioral health center is providing outpatient services in a 14,000 square foot facility in the 600 block of 30th Street NW.

Tours of the facility were given on Monday.

Psychologists, psychiatrists, therapists and more are staffing the facility.

The number to call for an appointment is 330 543-5015.

The renovation of the former city-owned Cirelli Building cost $7.5 million.

It features lots of natural light and artwork by local students.