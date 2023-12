AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Children’s Hospital and the JM Smucker Company are getting together to promote early childhood literacy.

A $1 million gift from the Orrville company will support the Berry Good Reading Program.

They will be distributing 60,000 developmentally-appropriate books to kids ages six months to five years.

For each well-child visit, a youngster takes home a book.