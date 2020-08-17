Activities at Centennial Plaza in Lieu of Grand Opening Event
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Construction of Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton will be completed in a few weeks, and even though the grand opening and dedication event has been cancelled, there are good things happening with the new facility.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says after the plaza on Market Avenue between 3rd and 4th Street NW is open, it will be a city park, so people can walk through, sit and enjoy.
There will also be a virtual grand opening event to be made available for viewing at a later date.
And a big celebration is still planned for 2021.
There are still no large gatherings permitted at the plaza through the end of the year.
The project coincides with the 100th anniversary of the NFL.