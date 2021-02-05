Acton Says She Will Take a Serious Look at Running for US Senate
Then-state Health Director Dr. Amy Acton during one of the governor's coronavirus media briefings. (The Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Former state health director Dr Amy Acton is apparently taking a serious look at running for the U.S. Senate next year.
In a statement Thursday, Dr Acton says she will step down from her role at the Columbus Foundation to consider it.
Rob Portman is not running for re-election.
Dr Acton was the face of the pandemic in Ohio during its early days.