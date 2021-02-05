      Weather Alert

Acton Says She Will Take a Serious Look at Running for US Senate

Jim Michaels
Feb 5, 2021 @ 4:25am
Then-state Health Director Dr. Amy Acton during one of the governor's coronavirus media briefings. (The Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Former state health director Dr Amy Acton is apparently taking a serious look at running for the U.S. Senate next year.

In a statement Thursday, Dr Acton says she will step down from her role at the Columbus Foundation to consider it.

Rob Portman is not running for re-election.

Dr Acton was the face of the pandemic in Ohio during its early days.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: AccuWeather Still Calls for 4 to 8 Inches of Total Snowfall, Snow Parking Bans in Place
UPDATE: Advisories Down, 6 Inches Across Stark, 8 Reported in Carroll
Accused Killer of 6-Year-Old Deemed Not Competent to Stand Trial
No Insanity Defense in Upcoming Stockdale Trial