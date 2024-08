Then-state Health Director Dr. Amy Acton during one of the governor’s coronavirus media briefings. (The Ohio Channel)

CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The early-on face of the pandemic in Ohio may run for governor.

Former director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton tells USA Today she may enter the race to replace Mike DeWine in 2026.

She’s attending the Democratic National Convention this week.

DeWine is term limited.