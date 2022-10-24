News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Actor, Comedian Leslie Jordan Dead At 67

By News Desk
October 24, 2022 3:05PM EDT
Share
Actor, Comedian Leslie Jordan Dead At 67

(Hollywood, CA) — Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan is dead. TMZ reports he appeared to suffer a medical emergency before crashing his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood, California, this morning. Jordan was famous for his work on TV shows like “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story” and films like “The Help” and “Ski Patrol.” He also became a social media sensation during the pandemic with his comedy videos. He was 67-years-old.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
3

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
4

31-Year-Old Gets 20 to 25 Years in Killing of Young Canton Woman
5

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal