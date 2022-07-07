News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Actor James Caan Dead At 82

By News Desk
July 7, 2022 1:22PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Actor James Caan is dead at the age of 82.

He’s best known for his roles in classic films like “The Godfather” and “Misery.” T

he actor’s family posted on his Twitter that he died Wednesday evening.

 

