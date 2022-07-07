Actor James Caan Dead At 82
July 7, 2022 1:22PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Actor James Caan is dead at the age of 82.
He’s best known for his roles in classic films like “The Godfather” and “Misery.” T
he actor’s family posted on his Twitter that he died Wednesday evening.
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.
The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.
End of tweet
— James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022