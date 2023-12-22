Actor Vin Diesel Accused Of Sexual Battery By Former Assistant In Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.

Astra Jonasson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday alleging that Diesel forced himself onto her in a hotel suite in Atlanta.

The lawsuit alleges she tried to escape from the room after being forced into Diesel’s bed, but the actor moved toward her then groped her breasts and kissed her chest.

Diesel eventually forced her to touch his erect penis and began to masturbate, the suit says.

Jonasson was fired hours later by Diesel’s sister Samantha Vincent, who is the president of his One Race Productions