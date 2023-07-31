News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Actor Who Played Pee Wee Herman Has Died

By News Desk
July 31, 2023 1:37PM EDT
Photo: MGN

(Hollywood, CA) — The actor best known for portraying Pee-wee Herman is dead. Comedian Paul Reubens was 70 years old. He was undergoing treatment for cancer. He created and starred in the TV series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” from 1986 to 1990 and parlayed that into two movies. In a statement Reubens prepared for after his death, he said “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.” He added “I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

