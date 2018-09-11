Addiction Campus Located At Former State Lodge Making Inroads

Dr Rich Foster, CEO at “The Bluffs”, is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesdaymorning.

The Bluffs made headlines recently when their recently held International Overdose Awareness Day event included the attendance of several state legislators and a resolution from Governor John Kasich.

The Bluffs Treatment Facility and Addiction Campuses are now in the midst of a “5 Cities, 5 Days” tour.

Staff from The Bluffs will tour the state in a RV, traveling more than 1300 miles, to introduce resources to those who may be living with a drug or alcohol addiction. At each stop, Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, members of the community and lawmakers are expected to attend.

“We know Ohio has been one of the hardest hit states in the country as far as opioid overdoses are concerned so that is why we are making it a priority to introduce what we offer to as many people as possible,” said Dr. Richard Foster, CEO of The Bluffs. “If we save one life or one person hears about us and gets their loved one to call, it will be all worth it.”

According to preliminary data by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 727 people died from an opioid related death in 2017 compared for 666 deaths the year before. Last year, 182 people were murdered in the county while 275 people were killed by fentanyl alone.

