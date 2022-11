CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village.

Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring.

That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based chain.

Pizza Oven will also be the pizza choice at Tom Benson Stadium and at the ForeverLawn Sports Complex concession area.