Adult Ed “In-Demand” Offerings Growing at Canton City Schools

Beth Starrett – Adult Career & Technical Education Coordinator for the Canton City School District, along with Cris Hampe – Lead Instructor of the Practical Nursing Program at the Canton City School District were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning.

This week is “In Demand Jobs Week” across the state of Ohio, a statewide celebration of jobs, industries and skills that are in-demand* in Ohio.

In-Demand Jobs Week occurs during the first full week in May – this year, May 6-10, 2019.

They spoke about the various training offered as well as the financing that is available to adult students.