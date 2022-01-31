Adults, Children Overcome by Carbon Monoxide at Central Ohio Hotel
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Enjoying the pool at a Columbus-area hotel turned into a nightmare Saturday night.
Over a dozen people were taken to the hospital from the Marysville Hampton Inn with carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms.
Half the victims were children, one as young as 2.
All were in the swimming pool area.
All victims have been stabilized according to the local fire chief.
The investigation continues.