Week 5…..Half-Way home in the High School Football Season. For many teams Week 4 presented one of their 1st battle tested challenges of the 2018 Season. For Jackson….it was their initial Federal League contest of the season. For Lake…an anticipated regular season match up with Louisville. The end result for both teams…. a week 5 challenge with adversity.

Jackson fell to Perry and logged their 1st loss in Fed. Can’t afford to make it two. Coach Budd feels his team needs to play with a controlled, focused, “desperation”. These Polar Bears are good, but they are not the big play, dynamic Bears of last year. Mistakes have to be kept to a minimum, or better yet, eliminated. Two costly TO’s in the 1st half cost them 14 points. Instead of 21 – 7 lead…they limped into the locker room at 7 – 3.

2017 was a tough year for the Bluestreaks, but you could see that an extremely young Lake team was poised to make a comeback in 2018. A 3 – 0 start, and then a hard-fought loss to Louisville. Adversity….Coach DeGeorge will do some fine-tuning to an offense that was put in a “must throw to win” situation (24 pass attempts.) A more balanced offense will be crucial vs Jackson. Also, a pass defense that gave up 502 yards passing, 6TDS, and 41 points. A Defense that needs to tighten significantly against a Bears team that loves to throw and throw it well.

Week 5. Two teams that have to focus on the moment. A lesson in dealing with adversity…in establishing poise…in creating a foundation for week 6 and beyond. From my perspective In the Booth…..does it get any better than a Week 5 Match Up in the Federal League? I don’t think so. Tune in Friday Night for the Shearer’s Snacks Game of the Week at 7 on The One…The Only 1480 WHBC. See y’all On the Radio!