Advisories Down, Big Snow Amounts to the North

Jim Michaels
Dec 2, 2020 @ 6:47am
WHBC News

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – All weather advisories and warnings for the area have been taken down now, but not before the first winter storm of the season dropped quite a bit of snow, especially in the snow belt.

A number of reports across Stark County have 24-hour snow totals of four inches.

One report near Canal Fulton had 6 inches.

The Akron Canton Airport recorded 3.7 inches, but parts of northern Summit County saw a foot of snow.

In the snow belt counties, the most snowfall was 22 inches out of Lyndhurst in Cuyahoga County.

