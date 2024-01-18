Advisories, Warnings Up for Friday Through Early Saturday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a little snow in the forecast for Thursday, but there’s another snowmaker on the way that could be the biggest one of the season.

Most of the area including Stark and Carroll Counties is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 1:00 Friday morning through early in the day Saturday.

AccuWeather calls for 2 to 4 inches of new snow for the Canton area during that time period.

But Summit County and counties along and nearer the lake are under a Winter Storm Warning at the same time.

3 to 7 inches of snow is predicted for Summit, with even more further north.

A low pressure area south of us will be followed by lake-effect snow.