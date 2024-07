In this Tuesday, July 1, 2014 photo, an emergency defibrillator, used to treat life threatening conditions that affect the rhythm of the heart such as cardiac arrhythmia, hangs on the wall at the Illinois State Capitol Tuesday, July 1, 2014, in Springfield, Ill. A new Illinois law prompted by the death of a high school student during dance practice requires students learn CPR and how to operate Automated External Defibrillators machines used to treat emergency heart problems. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Most school buildings and public recreation centers in Ohio will soon have automated external defibrillators installed.

That, once Governor DeWine signs a bill passed by the legislature.

In the Senate, the vote was unanimous.

In the case of sudden cardiac arrest, an AED delivers an electric shock so that the heart can return to its normal rhythm.