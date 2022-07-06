AEP Donating $1 Million to Help Those Storm-Impacted

WHBC News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AEP Ohio is donating a million dollars to those impacted by severe-storm power outages last month, including thousands in Wayne and Holmes Counties.

The utility says many customers have filed claims for reimbursement for the food lost in their refrigerators and freezers.

There’s the Neighbor to Neighbor Program that allows customers in tough financial straits buy fans and even help pay bills.

You can apply online.