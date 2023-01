WHBC News

GAHANNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AEP Ohio has filed for a rate increase with the PUCO, presenting its six-year Electric Security Plan.

It includes updates for aging equipment and new technology to make the power grid more reliable.

The $2.2 billion in projects would cost the average homeowner $48 a year for that six-year period.

That’s apart from increases you may be seeing on the electricity supply side of your monthly bill.