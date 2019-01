(WHBC) – AEP Ohio says you should have an emergency kit in your home in case the power goes out.

They suggest a lot of blankets, food and plenty of water.

If the power does go out, they suggest turning off all appliances when the power goes off, so there’s no spike when power is restored.

And another thing to check for: the furnace pipes that enter and exit your home: you want to make sure those are clear of snow and ice.