AFC North Free Agent Moves
The NFL logo NFL is on the goal post at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Dec. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
(per NFL.com)
Here’s a look at what NFL Free Agent moves have been made so far by all 4 teams in the AFC North.
Cleveland Browns
Jack Conklin, OT: Agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns (with $30 million fully guaranteed), per Rapoport.
Austin Hooper, TE: Agreed to terms with the Browns on a four-year, $44 million deal (with $23 million guaranteed in the first two years) that will make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, per Michael Silver, Pelissero and Rapoport.
Kareem Hunt, RB: The team placed a second-round tender on the restricted free agent.
Case Keenum, QB: Agreed on a three-year, $18 million deal, including $10 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.
Baltimore Ravens
Michael Brockers, DT: Agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the team, with $21 million fully guaranteed, per Garafolo and Rapoport.
Calais Campbell, DE: Acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Rapoport reported. Per Rapoport, the Ravens are finalizing a two-year, $27 million deal with Campbell that will include $20 million guaranteed. The trade becomes official when the new league year starts on March 18.
Matt Judon, Edge: The team placed the franchise tag on Judon.
Matt Skura, C: The team placed the original-round tender on the restricted free agent, per Garafolo. If another team signs him to a contract and Baltimore doesn’t match, the Ravens will not receive any compensation.
Cincinnati Bengals
A.J. Green, WR: The team placed the franchise tag on Green.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree, Edge: The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree.
3-17-20 – 11:28am est