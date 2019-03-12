AFC North Salary Cap Space

According to ESPN.com here is the Salary Cap space that all four teams in the AFC North have to spend heading into NFL Free Agency tomorrow March 13th.
Here is what is listed below:
The Overall cap space is how much the team has to spend this year in Free Agency.
That is followed by how much each team has already spent on Offense, Defense and Special teams.
BROWNS:
Overall cap space: $71,159,472
Offense: $76,751,337
Defense: $84,068,482
Special teams: $4,075,000
BENGALS:
Overall cap space: $50,776,466
Offense: $71,539,059
Defense: $68,393,731
Special teams: $5,685,000
RAVENS:
Overall cap space: $25,783,054
Offense: $70,435,054
Defense: $76,881,629
Special teams: $10,906,921
STEELERS:
Overall cap space: $21,251,062
Offense: $98,244,376
Defense: $86,060,773
Special teams: $5,490,000