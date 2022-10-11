News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Affinity Building Sold Again

By Jim Michaels
October 11, 2022 5:54AM EDT
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again.

They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office.

The Repository says the 875 LLC location on Sterilite Street SE is a liquidator of wholesale products.

No word on any businmess plan.

No tenants moved into the former hospital since MediShield bought it at auction in November of 2020.

Affinity ceased operation in February of 2018, but the city was able to buy the building for a dollar then sell it at auction.

