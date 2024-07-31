After Carroll, Other Positives, Rabies Vaccination Baits Being Dropped
July 31, 2024 10:43AM EDT
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Parts of Carroll and Portage Counties are seeing a wildlife vaccination program that began on Monday.
The USDA is leading the effort to immunize raccoons and other animals against rabies.
There’s been a bat that tested positive this year in Carroll County, with a rabid raccoon in Youngstown.
The immunization baits are dropped on foot in urban areas, and from the air in rural locations.
Raccoons consume the baits and are immunized against rabies.