After Carroll, Other Positives, Rabies Vaccination Baits Being Dropped

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Parts of Carroll and Portage Counties are seeing a wildlife vaccination program that began on Monday.

The USDA is leading the effort to immunize raccoons and other animals against rabies.

There’s been a bat that tested positive this year in Carroll County, with a rabid raccoon in Youngstown.

The immunization baits are dropped on foot in urban areas, and from the air in rural locations.

Raccoons consume the baits and are immunized against rabies.