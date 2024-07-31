News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

After Carroll, Other Positives, Rabies Vaccination Baits Being Dropped

By Jim Michaels
July 31, 2024 10:43AM EDT
Share
After Carroll, Other Positives, Rabies Vaccination Baits Being Dropped
Raccoon rabies baits (Ohio Department of Health)

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Parts of Carroll and Portage Counties are seeing a wildlife vaccination program that began on Monday.

The USDA is leading the effort to immunize raccoons and other animals against rabies.

There’s been a bat that tested positive this year in Carroll County, with a rabid raccoon in Youngstown.

The immunization baits are dropped on foot in urban areas, and from the air in rural locations.

Raccoons consume the baits and are immunized against rabies.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Fugitives Wanted for Beatings in Canton (Photos Inside)
3

High Bond for Alliance Woman Accused of Ramming APD Cruisers
4

CFD: Child Fire Victim Passes Away in Akron Hospital
5

Akron Couple Given Jail Time for Abandoning Dog in Canton House