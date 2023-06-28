News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

After EP Incident, Major Rail Carriers Agreeing to Detector Changes

By Jim Michaels
June 28, 2023 8:30AM EDT
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day the next day, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If only the train crew had been alerted sooner that they had a wheel bearing on a train car that was failing.

Coming out of the East Palestine toxic train derailment in February are changes that will hopefully prevent such a disaster from occurring again.

The rail industry will be lowering the threshold at which an alarm is sent to the crew from trackside Defect Detector Systems.

It’s a matter of setting what that threshold will be.

The seven larger, Class I railroads in North America including Norfolk Southern and two Canadian rail lines are also agreeing to install a thousand more such detectors.

