After Holiday Gatherings, Public Health Watching COVID, Flu Numbers

Jim Adams, Canton City Public Health Director. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With family getting together for the holidays, the public health sector is watching for a possible bump in COVID, flu and RSV cases.

COVID cases and hospitalizations were already up in last week’s report, even though not all cases get reported.

And influenza has plateaued, but remains high.

Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams says it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

But Adams says even if you don’t get the flu shot or stay updated on your COVID boosters, there’s help.

He says contact your doctor right away to get on medications that can keep you from becoming seriously ill.