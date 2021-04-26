After Kicking Off Amber Alert, Jackson Man Arrested, Arraigned
Zachary Parker (Stark County jail)
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Jackson Township man was arraigned on kidnapping charges on Monday morning, accused of taking his two sons from their mother at a township motel earlier this month.
Zachary Parker was arrested Friday by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Jackson Township police say Parker forcibly removed the young children, punching their mother and triggering an Amber Alert in the process.
He does not have custody.