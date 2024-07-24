After State Investigation, No Charges in 2 Police-Involved Shooting Deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has completed their probes into two Stark County officer-involved shootings.

And a recent session of the county grand jury did not indict the officers based on the investigations.

A Canton police officer shot and killed city resident Jeffrey Neff in June of last year.

That, after he had shot the officer in the leg while in a foot chase near the I-77 Northbound ramp to Cleveland Avenue, according to police.

The 41-year-old was struck six times.

And an Alliance officer shot and killed 59-year-old George Appleby as he moved a knife closer to his live-in girlfriend’s throat inside an apartment on South Linden Avenue, according to Alliance police.

That happened last September.