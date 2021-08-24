      Weather Alert

Ag Department Provides Update on Cedar Point Coaster

Jim Michaels
Aug 24, 2021 @ 4:42am
Courtesy Cedar Point

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A popular roller coaster at Cedar Point could be out of commission for a while.

This, after the state Department of Agriculture which inspects amusement rides in Ohio, found serious problems with Top Thrill Dragster.

They describe the bracket that dislodged from the side of a train car as about the size of a man’s hand.

It struck a 44-year-old Michigan woman in the head.

Her family now says she is fighting for her life in a Toledo hospital.

The ag department also found issues with the ride’s braking system and a track beam, which showed signs of impact.

They continue investigating.

