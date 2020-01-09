Ag Department Sets County Fair Dates
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Agriculture Department has set dates for the 87 county fairs across the state this year.
With Labor Day falling on September 7, the Stark County Fair will be September 1 through 7.
Wayne County’s will start the following week, running September 12 through 17.
The Carroll County Fair this year is July 20 through the 25.
The Summit County Fair will run July 28 through August 2, while the Portage County Fair will be August 25 to 30.’
The only Ohio county without a countywide fair?: Licking County.