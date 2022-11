COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio Attorney General David Yost is going after Dollar General for some of their pricing “strategies”.

Some of the allegations come out of Summit County.

Yost says his office got complaints from customers at 20 stores in eight counties.

He allegesg there was one price on the store shelf, and another charged at the register.

In one case, a customer says the “markup” was 88-percent.