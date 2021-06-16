AG Yost: Centene PBM Set to Pay Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – One pharmacy benefit manager is paying up.
AG David Yost says Centene Corporation is settling a lawsuit filed by the state of Ohio for $88 million.
Yost says like most such settlements, there’s no admission of wrongdoing, but he’ll take the check in its place.
Yost had claimed the company overbilled the state for pharmacy services.
They had been doing business in Ohio as Buckeye Health Plan.