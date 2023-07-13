News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

AG Yost: NIBIN Tech Now Accessible by Local Law Enforcement

By Jim Michaels
July 13, 2023 6:16AM EDT
Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks during an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sharing more gun information.

It should help solve more crimes.

Ohio AG David Yost announced Wednesday that the state’s three BCI crime labs including the one in Richfield can now access the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

“NIBIN” makes 3-D images of gun cartridge cases in order to compare them to millions of other images.

Local law enforcement is now able to turn over crime guns and cartridge cases to BCI.

