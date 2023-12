COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The home of Ohio Attorney General David Yost was “swatted” on Tuesday.

Various police and other agencies showed up at the AG’s Columbus home, searched it, and found nothing.

The nature of the call that brought police there is not known.

Yost was not home at the time, according to a source.

A similar “swatting” incident occurred at the home of a Licking County state rep.