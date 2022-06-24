      Weather Alert

Agbaji Selected By Cavs In NBA Draft

Kenny Roda
Jun 23, 2022 @ 11:16pm
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Ochai Agbaji pose for photos after Agbaji was drafted with the 14th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers used the 14th pick in last night’s NBA Draft to select Kansas forward Ochai Abaji.

The 6’6, 215 pound senior averaged 18.8ppg and shot 41 percent from the 3-point line in leading the Jayhawks to the National Championship and winning the Most Outstanding Player award at the Final Four this past season. 

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 04: Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks dribbles the ball past Puff Johnson #14 of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Agbaji also was named the Bg 12’s Player of the Year.

