Agbaji Selected By Cavs In NBA Draft
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Ochai Agbaji pose for photos after Agbaji was drafted with the 14th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City.
The Cleveland Cavaliers used the 14th pick in last night’s NBA Draft to select Kansas forward Ochai Abaji.
The 6’6, 215 pound senior averaged 18.8ppg and shot 41 percent from the 3-point line in leading the Jayhawks to the National Championship and winning the Most Outstanding Player award at the Final Four this past season.
Agbaji also was named the Bg 12’s Player of the Year.