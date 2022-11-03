Aggravated Murder Charge Now in Death of Stabbing Victim

New Philadelphia murder victim Nathan Green (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the death now of a stabbing victim from last week, Corey Harshey of New Philadelphia is charged with aggravated murder.

He was arraigned on Wednesday.

Bond for the 33-year-old man was set at $500,000.

New Phila police say Harshey broke into the next-door apartment of 44-year-old Nathan Green on First Street NE and began stabbing him early last Friday morning.

Green was stabbed in the head and neck.

He died on Tuesday.

Police say Harshey used a rock to break a window to get into Green’s apartment.