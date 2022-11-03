News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Aggravated Murder Charge Now in Death of Stabbing Victim

By Jim Michaels
November 3, 2022 4:54AM EDT
Share
Aggravated Murder Charge Now in Death of Stabbing Victim
New Philadelphia murder victim Nathan Green (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the death now of a stabbing victim from last week, Corey Harshey of New Philadelphia is charged with aggravated murder.

He was arraigned on Wednesday.

Bond for the 33-year-old man was set at $500,000.

New Phila police say Harshey broke into the next-door apartment of 44-year-old Nathan Green on First Street NE and began stabbing him early last Friday morning.

Green was stabbed in the head and neck.

He died on Tuesday.

Police say Harshey used a rock to break a window to get into Green’s apartment.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
3

Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting
4

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
5

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW